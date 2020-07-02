|
PERRY (nee Croucher)
Susan Valerie Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 24th June 2020,
aged 73 years.
Much loved wife to Tony, she will be sadly
missed by all her family and friends.
Grateful thanks to the staff at the Sussex Kidney Unit
for their care and support.
Funeral service on Friday 10th July, 3pm
at the H. D. Tribe Chapel, Shoreham.
Family flowers only please. If wished,
donations in Sue's memory to SEKPA c/o
H.D. Tribe, Broadwater,
BN14 8HU,
Tel: 01903 234516
or online via
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on July 2, 2020