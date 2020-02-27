Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00
The Gordon Chapel
20 Sompting Road
Worthing
View Map
Susan Smith

Susan Smith Notice
SMITH Susan
Peacefully on 17th February 2020, after a long illness.

Dearly loved mum of Sally, Andrea and Alison,
much loved nanny and great-nanny.
Loving partner of Geoff.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Formerly of Geoff Dean Saddlery, Findon Valley.

Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on
Friday 20th March 2020, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in
Susan's memory to the Alzheimer's Society via
https://susan-christine-smith.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 27, 2020
