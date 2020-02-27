|
|
|
SMITH Susan
Peacefully on 17th February 2020, after a long illness.
Dearly loved mum of Sally, Andrea and Alison,
much loved nanny and great-nanny.
Loving partner of Geoff.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Formerly of Geoff Dean Saddlery, Findon Valley.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on
Friday 20th March 2020, at The Gordon Chapel,
20 Sompting Road, Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in
Susan's memory to the Alzheimer's Society via
https://susan-christine-smith.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 27, 2020