Sylvia Douglas

Sylvia Douglas Notice
DOUGLAS Sylvia Ann Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 10th August 2020, aged 83.

She was much loved and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.

Funeral service to take place at 2:00 p.m.
on Monday 7th September 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Due to current restrictions attendance will be limited.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Sylvia's memory to
Macmillan Cancer Support
via https://sylviadouglas.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
