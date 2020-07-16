|
PETERS Sylvia
"The Bird Lady of Lancing"
Sadly passed away on 8th July 2020,
in Worthing Hospital.
Dearly loved wife of Roy,
loving mum of Paul, Patrick and Donna.
Much loved nanny and great-nanny.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at 4:00 p.m. on
Friday 24th July 2020, at Worthing Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions attendance will be limited.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Sylvia's memory to either
East Sussex WRAS, PAWS Animal Sanctuary or
Brent Lodge Bird & Wildlife Trust via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 16, 2020