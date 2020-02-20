|
|
|
BAMFORD Terence Donald OBE (Terry) Of Findon, West Sussex,
died on the 9th February 2020, aged 77.
Terry fell while on holiday in Morocco, sustaining fatal injuries and died peacefully in Worthing Hospital surrounded by his family.
Devoted husband to Margaret,
much loved father to Andrew and Sarah and
adoring grandfather to his six grandchildren.
A passionate advocate of social justice,
international social work and human rights,
he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Friends and former colleagues are welcome
to join the family in a celebration
of his life at 11:00 a.m. on
Friday 28th February 2020,
at Christ Church, Grafton Road, Worthing.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu for either Wytham Hall,
who care for the homeless,
or St. Barnabas House via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 20, 2020