Wilkins Teresa Peacefully in St Barnabas House
on 5th May 2020, aged 86 years.
Beloved mother to Diana and Adrian,
she will be very sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
A private family funeral service
will take place on Friday May 15th
at The H. D Tribe Chapel, Shoreham.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired can be sent to
St Barnabas House or Cancer Research UK c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd. 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU.
Tel 01903 234516.
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on May 14, 2020