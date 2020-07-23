|
Houldsworth Thomas Smith Passed away at his home on 6th July 2020, aged 78 years. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
The Funeral Service will be a private affair,
with no flowers being accepted,
should anyone wish to donate in his memory
we are supporting Alzheimers Research,
if desired, please send direct to
Alzheimer's Research UK, 3 Riverside,
Granta Park, Cambridge CB21 6AD.
Should you have any queries do please contact
Worthing Funeralcare on 01903 503536.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 23, 2020