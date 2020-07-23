Home

Thomas Houldsworth

Notice Condolences

Thomas Houldsworth Notice
Houldsworth Thomas Smith Passed away at his home on 6th July 2020, aged 78 years. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
The Funeral Service will be a private affair,
with no flowers being accepted,
should anyone wish to donate in his memory
we are supporting Alzheimers Research,
if desired, please send direct to
Alzheimer's Research UK, 3 Riverside,
Granta Park, Cambridge CB21 6AD.
Should you have any queries do please contact
Worthing Funeralcare on 01903 503536.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 23, 2020
