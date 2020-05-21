|
SYPHAS Thomas Charles
Passed away peacefully
on the 30th April 2020, aged 72.
A much loved husband, father,
grandfather and great-grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions the funeral service will be for immediate family only, but a memorial service will take place when conditions permit.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in
Tom's memory to Leukaemia UK via https://thomassyphas.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 21, 2020