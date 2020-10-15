Home

Thor Johansen

Notice Condolences

Thor Johansen Notice
Johansen Thor Hofstad Peacefully passed away in Melrose Nursing Home
on the 4th October 2020, aged 86 years.
He was greatly loved and will be missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at 10.00 am on
Friday 23rd October at Kingswood Chapel,
Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations
can be given to St Barnabas House.
Due to Covid restrictions, please contact
Dillistone Funeral Service on 01903 200835,
if you wish to attend the funeral.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 15, 2020
