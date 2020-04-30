Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Winter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Winter

Notice Condolences

Tom Winter Notice
Winter Rev'd Tom
Died peacefully on
Easter Sunday 12th April 2020, aged 95.

Husband of the late Joan Winter,
Father of Simon, Jude, Sue and Andy
Grandfather and Great-grandfather

The private family funeral will be streamed
live at 11.00am on Monday 4th May
www.hdtribe.co.uk/our-chapels/shoreham-chapel/
and enter the password winter4t

Family flowers only.
Donations to the Survivors Network
c/o www.hdtribe.co.uk/make-a-donation/
and click the donations tab and enter Rev'd Tom Winter
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -