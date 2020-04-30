|
|
|
Winter Rev'd Tom
Died peacefully on
Easter Sunday 12th April 2020, aged 95.
Husband of the late Joan Winter,
Father of Simon, Jude, Sue and Andy
Grandfather and Great-grandfather
The private family funeral will be streamed
live at 11.00am on Monday 4th May
www.hdtribe.co.uk/our-chapels/shoreham-chapel/
and enter the password winter4t
Family flowers only.
Donations to the Survivors Network
c/o www.hdtribe.co.uk/make-a-donation/
and click the donations tab and enter Rev'd Tom Winter
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 30, 2020