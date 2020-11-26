Home

Tony Jeffery

Tony Jeffery Notice
JEFFERY Tony
Died peacefully at home on
Saturday 21st November 2020,
aged 84, after a short illness.

Much loved husband of Brenda,
father of Denise and Alan, grandfather to
Lee, Darryl and Ben, great-grandad to Wilfred and Ted, father-in-law to Trevor and grandfather-in-law to Kerry.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Private funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on Monday 7th December 2020, at Worthing Crematorium.
For those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed live via Website:
https://www.obitus.com/
Username: Jocu2365 Password: 856582

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Tony's memory to St. Barnabas House via https://anthonyjeffery.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 26, 2020
