Weller Tony Passed away peacefully on 18th December.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and
friend. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
The Funeral Service will take place on
Monday 13th January 2020 at 1.40pm,
Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations in Tony's memory,
if desired payable to Compassion Action Homes
and sent directly to
26 Winchester Road, Worthing, BN11 4DH.
All enquiries to
Worthing Funeralcare on 01903 503 536
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 2, 2020