Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Worthing Goring Road
22 Goring Road
Worthing, Sussex BN12 4AJ
01903 503 536
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Weller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Weller

Notice Condolences

Tony Weller Notice
Weller Tony Passed away peacefully on 18th December.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and
friend. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

The Funeral Service will take place on
Monday 13th January 2020 at 1.40pm,
Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations in Tony's memory,
if desired payable to Compassion Action Homes
and sent directly to
26 Winchester Road, Worthing, BN11 4DH.
All enquiries to
Worthing Funeralcare on 01903 503 536
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -