Richards Trevor John Sadly passed away at St Barnabas Hospice on
Friday July 31st, aged 72 years.
Devoted husband to Irene,
loving father to Ian and Paul,
and caring grandfather to Elliot, Callum, Aidan,
Jessica, Seth and Eli.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held
on Tuesday August 18th.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired
to St Barnabas Hospice c/o
H.D. Tribe Broadwater, BN14 8HU
Tel No. 01903 234516
or online via
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 13, 2020