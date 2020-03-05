Home

Valentine Hauck

Notice

HAUCK Valentine SRN QN On February 27th 2020, peacefully in
Worthing Hospital after a short illness aged 93 years.

Dearly loved Husband of the late Hilda, much loved Dad to Virginia, Veronica, Anthony, Catherine and the
late Stephan, a cherished Opa and Great Opa.

A retired Queens Nurse, Senior Nursing Officer
and District Nurse for the Lancing area for
many years and a well respected Catenian.

Funeral Mass at St Mary of the Angels Church,
Crescent Road on Friday March 20th at 12 noon
followed by cremation at Worthing
to which all are welcome.

The Mass can be viewed online live
at stmaryoftheangels.org.uk

Family flowers only. Donations for either
Alzheimer's Research UK
or St Barnabas House Hospice c/o
H.D.Tribe Ltd, 259 Goring Road,
Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA
Tel: 01903 249913
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
