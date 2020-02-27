|
|
|
Avellano Valerie Ann
On February 20th 2020 in
St Barnabas aged 82 years.
Dearly loved wife of Lui, much loved mum to
Mandi, Robert and Mark, dear mother in law to Jane and Tina and a devoted grandmother to Anthony.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A Celebration of her life will take place at
Worthing Crematorium on
Thursday March 19th at 1:20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations for
St Barnabas House or
Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o
H.D.Tribe.
259 Goring Road,
Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA
Tel: 01903 249913
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 27, 2020