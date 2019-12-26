|
EDGINGTON Valerie Passed away peacefully at
St. Barnabas Hospice, following a short illness
on 13th December, aged 79 years.
Dearly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
11:00 am on Monday 6th January at
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations may be made in Valerie's memory
to St. Barnabas Hospice c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 6PE.
Tel: 01273 452169
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 26, 2019