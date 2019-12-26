Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Edgington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Edgington

Notice Condolences

Valerie Edgington Notice
EDGINGTON Valerie Passed away peacefully at
St. Barnabas Hospice, following a short illness
on 13th December, aged 79 years.

Dearly missed by family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at
11:00 am on Monday 6th January at
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.

Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations may be made in Valerie's memory
to St. Barnabas Hospice c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 6PE.
Tel: 01273 452169
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -