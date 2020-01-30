|
|
|
LEE Valerie Ann
Passed away peacefully
on the 17th January 2020, aged 69.
Loving wife of Roy and sister to Peter.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Tuesday 11th February 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium, Horsham Road,
Findon, West Sussex, BN14 0RG.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be made online to The Martlets Hospice via martlets.org.uk/donate or cheques payable to
Martlets may be sent to
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 30, 2020