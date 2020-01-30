Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Lee

Notice Condolences

Valerie Lee Notice
LEE Valerie Ann
Passed away peacefully
on the 17th January 2020, aged 69.

Loving wife of Roy and sister to Peter.

Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Tuesday 11th February 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium, Horsham Road,
Findon, West Sussex, BN14 0RG.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be made online to The Martlets Hospice via martlets.org.uk/donate or cheques payable to
Martlets may be sent to

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -