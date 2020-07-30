Home

NELSON Valerie Passed away on the 19th July 2020, aged 84.

Beloved mother of Paul and Janet,
much loved gran to Lisa, Carl and Matthew and
great gran to Lewis, Isla, Isaac and Niamh.

Private funeral service to take place at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday 5th August 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired, can be sent to
Dementia Support c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 30, 2020
