Vera Dutton Notice
DUTTON Vera 'Joan' Passed away peacefully in a local nursing home on
13th May 2020, her 90th birthday. Formerly of
Worthing and beloved wife of the late Roy.
Funeral will take place on Wednesday 27th May 2020
in the H D Tribe Chapel in Broadwater.

No flowers please, but any donations in Joan's memory
for the Friends of Worthing Hospitals may be sent c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadater Road, Worthing.
BN14 8HU Tel 01903 234516 or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on May 21, 2020
