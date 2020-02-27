|
|
|
Lovett Vera May
Passed away peacefully on the 17th February 2020,
in Worthing Hospital, aged 92.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 12:20 p.m. on
Monday 16th March 2020, at Worthing Crematorium.
Flowers welcome or donations, if desired,
can be sent in Vera's memory to either
St. Barnabas House or Macmillan Cancer Support
via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 27, 2020