MORGAN Vera
(nee Poulter) Passed away on 19th January 2020
aged 97.

Mother of Ian and Josephine,
grandmother of Samuel, Quincy, Sebastian and Evelina.

Funeral service to take place at 2.00 p.m. on
Saturday 15th February 2020,
at The Gordon Chapel.

Flowers welcome or donations, if desired,
can be sent in Vera's memory to
The Not Forgotten Association via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
