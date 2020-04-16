Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Morl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Morl

Notice Condolences

Vera Morl Notice
MORL Vera Elsie Passed away peacefully at Linfield House Nursing Home on the 10th April 2020 aged 97 years.

Reunited with her late husband Jim
and greatly missed by all the family.

Private cremation to take place 22nd April
with a celebration of her life to be held
later in the year.

Donations if desired can be sent in Vera's memory to Cancer Research UK c/o

H.D.Tribe Ltd 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing BN14 8HU. Tel 01903 234516.
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -