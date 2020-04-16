|
MORL Vera Elsie Passed away peacefully at Linfield House Nursing Home on the 10th April 2020 aged 97 years.
Reunited with her late husband Jim
and greatly missed by all the family.
Private cremation to take place 22nd April
with a celebration of her life to be held
later in the year.
Donations if desired can be sent in Vera's memory to Cancer Research UK c/o
H.D.Tribe Ltd 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing BN14 8HU. Tel 01903 234516.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 16, 2020