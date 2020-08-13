Home

AYRES Veronica Ann
(Ronnie) Passed away at New Grange Care Home
on the 4th August 2020, aged 87.

She was loved dearly by all her family and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.

Private funeral service due to current restrictions.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in Ronnie's memory to Alzheimer's Society via https://veronicaayres.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 13, 2020
