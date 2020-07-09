Home

Vic Upfield

Died suddenly but peacefully at
Walberton Place Care Home on the
3rd July 2020, aged 81.

He will be sadly missed by Maggie, Glenn, Lindsey,
'the girls' and their families.

Private funeral service.

No flowers please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Vic's memory to Parkinson's UK via https://victorupfield.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 9, 2020
