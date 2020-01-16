|
Pickett Victor George
Vic passed away peacefully with his wife
Gwen by his side at St Barnabas Hospice
on the 8th January 2020, aged 83.
Funeral service to take place at 10.15 a.m.
on Tuesday 21st January 2020,
at Chichester Crematorium, Westhampnett Road, Chichester, PO19 7UH.
No flowers by request, but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Vic's memory to
St. Barnabas Hospice, Titnore Lane, Worthing BN12 6NZ
Tribes Funeral Directors,
5 Surrey Street, Littlehampton, BN17 5AZ
Tel. 01903 732986
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 16, 2020