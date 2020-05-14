|
|
|
AINSCOW (née Dench)
Violet Rosemary
'Pegghy' Passed away peacefully at home on the
30th April 2020, aged 92.
A much loved mother to Mark,
sister to Roy and Joan, aunt,
great-aunt and friend.
Sadly missed, always remembered.
'Mighty waters cannot quench love;
Rivers cannot sweep it away.'
Private service to take place on
Wednesday 20th May 2020,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Donations can be sent in Pegghy's
memory to The Salvation Army via
https://violetainscow.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 14, 2020