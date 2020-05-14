Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Private
The Gordon Chapel,
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Ainscow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Ainscow

Notice Condolences

Violet Ainscow Notice
AINSCOW (née Dench)
Violet Rosemary
'Pegghy' Passed away peacefully at home on the
30th April 2020, aged 92.

A much loved mother to Mark,
sister to Roy and Joan, aunt,
great-aunt and friend.
Sadly missed, always remembered.

'Mighty waters cannot quench love;
Rivers cannot sweep it away.'

Private service to take place on
Wednesday 20th May 2020,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.

Donations can be sent in Pegghy's
memory to The Salvation Army via
https://violetainscow.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -