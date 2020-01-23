|
|
|
Shepherd Violet Rosa Peacefully on 11th January at her home
in Rustington, aged 90 years.
She was much loved and
will be very sadly missed by all her.
Loving family and everyone who knew her.
Her funeral service is to be held at
Worthing Crematorium on
Monday 3rd February at 3.20pm.
Flowers welcome or donations
in memory of Violet can be made to
St Barnabas House and may be sent c/o
HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ
Or via their website www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 23, 2020