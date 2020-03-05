|
DUNN Wendy Joan Passed away at home on 22nd February 2020, aged 75.
She will be sadly missed by Jim, Sara and Vicki and everyone who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Thursday 19th March 2020, at Worthing Crematorium.
It was Wendy's wish that no black be worn,
but perhaps a splash of pink,
which was her favourite colour.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Wendy's memory to Parkinson's UK via https://wendy-dunn.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 5, 2020