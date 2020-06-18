Home

William Foster

William Foster Notice
FOSTER William
(Bill) Died peacefully at home on 8th June aged 85.
He will be very sadly missed by his wife Maureen and two sons Ian and Graham, daughters in law Christine and Sarah, grandchildren James and Jessica and sister and husband Josie and David also his many friends and extended family.

Funeral to take place on 18th June at
Worthing Crematorium, family only, no flowers please but donations welcome to St Barnabas Hospice
c/o H.D Tribe, 259 Goring Road, Goring by sea,
BN12 4PA Tel: 01903 249913.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 18, 2020
