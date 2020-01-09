Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Gray

Notice Condolences

William Gray Notice
GRAY William Peacefully on 21st December at
Worthing Hospital, aged 82 years.
He was much loved and will be very sadly missed by his loving family and everyone who knew him.
His funeral service is to be held at Worthing Crematorium on Friday 24th January at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of William can be made to
Cancer Research UK and may be sent c/o
HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ
or via their website www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -