GRAY William Peacefully on 21st December at
Worthing Hospital, aged 82 years.
He was much loved and will be very sadly missed by his loving family and everyone who knew him.
His funeral service is to be held at Worthing Crematorium on Friday 24th January at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of William can be made to
Cancer Research UK and may be sent c/o
HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ
or via their website www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 9, 2020