David J. Wallner
1951 - 2020
David J. Wallner, 68, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born November 24, 1951 to Joseph & Lorraine (Regalia) Wallner, and grew up in Wisconsin Rapids. He joined the Navy right after High School and served as a submariner on the USS Pulaski, based in Groton, Connecticut. While there he met and married Wendy Brassill on January 6, 1973. Together they raised 3 children, Scott, Jeff and Amy. David worked as an optician for his father in-law and eventually brought and operated Wethersfield Optical. He leaves his wife, Wendy, his 3 children and 4 grandchildren, all of Windsor, CT.

Published in Wisconsin Rapids City Times from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
