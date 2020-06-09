Margaret A. "Margie" Fait, Black River Falls, 79, passed away Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at her home with her husband by her side.
Margie was born July 2, 1940 in Stevens Point, WI to Walter and Bessie (Trickle) Aron. She was raised in the Dexterville / Pittsville area and attended Mary Heart Grade School and graduated from Pittsville High School. Later she attended Midstate Technical College. She married Robert Schroeder in 1958 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI and was later divorced. She married Duane Fait December 21, 1986.
Margie was employed in various jobs in her earlier years and was later employed by Consolidated Papers in the Human Resources Insurance Department in Wisconsin Rapids. She and her husband moved to Black River Falls in 2003.
Because of her people skills she was invited to work for Holiday Travel (Holiday Vacations) as a tour guide and an office manager. She received awards including "salesperson of the year". Margie was known for her organizational skills and was a leader in many endeavors including organizing the Diabetic Support Group at Black River Memorial Hospital. In 1989 she and her husband built the Lakeside Cantina (Lakeside Oasis) in Dexterville, WI. She managed that establishment for 11 years retiring in 2000.
Margie also had a passion for music and was a band leader, vocalist, and instrumentalist, performing "Marge and the Night Life" in the Country Music field, along with her husband Duane for many years. She also organized the "Wisconsin Opry" and was an active participant. As a long time, admirer of jazz and pop standards from the "Great American Songbook" she later organized and performed with various Jazz groups. She recorded a CD showcasing some of these tunes.
Gardening and bird watching were an enjoyable hobby and she had a vast knowledge of plants and flowers.
Margie is survived by her husband Duane, daughter Bonnie (Steve)Kauth, Wisconsin Rapids, son Robert Schroeder, Pittsville, and Ronald, Colorado. She is further survived by grandchildren Ben Kauth, Madison, Jessie, Mandi and Melisa, Idaho.
She lost a daughter Sheri to cancer in 2008, also her brother Donald Aron, and her parents
Services will be at a later date.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge the Black River Falls Memorial Hospital B-home staff at Black River Memorial Hospital, Black River Falls for their excellent and caring homecare staff, nursing and personnel.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids City Times from Jun. 9 to Jul. 1, 2020.