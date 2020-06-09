Margaret M. Lobner
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret M. Lobner, 94, Marshfield (formerly Vesper) passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at House of the Dove, Marshfield.

Due to the gathering restrictions a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Catholic Church, Vesper. Father Nathan will officiate. A public memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in St. Kilian's Cemetery. The funeral will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes at 11:00am (CST) on Monday, April 20, 2020. Martens / Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Margaret was born on February 1, 1926 in the Town of Auburndale, Wood County, to Henry and Elizabeth (Schill) Weiler and attended St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated from Auburndale Public School. She married Alexander "Alex" Lobner on June 11, 1946 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Auburndale, and they were married for 72 years. After her marriage, Margaret joined with her husband to farm in the Town of Sherry until their retirement in 1990 when they moved to Vesper. She was an active member of St. Kilian's Catholic Church, Blenker, and in her retirement years an active member of St. James Catholic Church, Vesper. Margaret was a woman of strong faith and a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed being a homemaker and had many interests, but most important in her life was her family and her faith in her Savior.

She is survived by her children Tom Lobner, Jim (Melanie) Lobner, Al (Deb) Lobner, all of Wisconsin Rapids, Mary (Tom) Bauer of Loyal, Ron (Sandy) Lobner of Sherry, John (Bonnie) Lobner of Wisconsin Rapids, Ann (Randy) Kleinschmidt of Marshfield and Gerard Lobner of Auburndale. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren Lori (Jeff) Klevene, Lisa (Brian) Dupree, Heather (Sean) Bauer, Crystal (Steve) Bathke, Craig (Beth) Lobner, Eric (Lindsey) Lobner, Glen Rucker (Sarah Mannigel), Krista Rucker (Mac Gomber), Lindsey Rucker (Marcus Gardner), Michelle (Pete) Lang, Jace (Brittney) Lobner, Ryan Lobner, Melissa (Sam) Kayhart and Nathan Kleinschmidt and 15 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister Jeannie (Tom) Becher, sisters-in-law Violet (Richard) Zable, Shirley Weiler, Sue Weiler, Marie Lobner, Elaine Lobner, Joyce Lobner and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Alex on August 8, 2018, her parents Henry and Elizabeth (Schill) Weiler, father and mother-in-law James and Anna (Linzmaier) Lobner, son-in-law Glenn Rucker, daughter-in-law Peggy Lobner, sister Lucille (Philip) Lobner, and brothers Peter Weiler, Robert Weiler, Joseph (Arlette) Weiler, John Weiler and Henry Weiler Jr. and brothers and sisters-in-law Sylvester (Vivian) Lobner, Mildred (Kilian) Altman, Robert (Genevieve) Lobner, Arthur Lobner, Carl Lobner, Francis Lobner and Roseann (Richard) Bassuener.

The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Stoney River Assisted Living and to the caregivers at the House of the Dove for the care and support given to Margaret and to the family.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids City Times from Jun. 9 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved