Mary A. Fountain, age 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, at The Renaissance Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.



She was born December 18, 1922 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Luigi and Quinta (Otina) Antoniotti. She was preceded in death by her brother Jack V. Antoniotti. On July 10, 1948, she married John Fountain in Davenport, Iowa. From1948-1969, she was a homemaker, raising her children.



In 1969, Mary and John moved to Crystal Lake, Illinois. In 1970, Mary developed her passion for finance as she joined Home State Bank. Her dedication and successes throughout her career proved numerous, including promotion as one of the first female officers in the history of the Bank. She was well known and respected within the banking community.



Mary was an active volunteer for multiple organizations in Illinois including Sherman Hospital, The Food Pantry as well as The Crystal Lake Resale Shop. In her spare -time she enjoyed activities with her children and golfing with John. She was a longtime member of the Crystal Lake Country Club.



Survivors include a son, Michael (Janice) Fountain of Marshfield Wisconsin; daughter, Jan (John) Deveney, of Kailua, Hawaii, five grandchildren, and one great grandchild.



Arrangements pending the resolution of the COVID-19.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to S.W.E.P.S; 331 12th Avenue South; Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495 (715) 422-2050 This is a food bank in Wisconsin Rapids.

