Patrick George Musch, 35, Appleton, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with his Heavenly Father, May 16, 2020, after a courageous fight with kidney cancer.Patrick was born June 28,1984.Patrick is survived by his wife, Lindsey, children, Aubrynand Liam of Appleton;brother, Christopher, Appleton; brother Michael (Ashley), children Olivia and Finlen, Rochester, MN.; father, Tim, Lacrosse; mother, Vicki Travis, Wisconsin Rapids. Other survivors include his mother-in-law, Cheryl Wright, Medford and father-in-law, Leo Wright, Medford; brother-in law Logan (Caroline) and their daughter, Elise, Eau Claireandnumerous aunts, uncles and cousins.Donations may be made to "Help the Musch family" at GoFundMe.com. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on June 27,2020, in Medford.Pat is in God's arms now, but forever in our hearts. We love you, Pat, and we miss you.