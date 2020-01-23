Home

Albert Ray

Ray Albert David (John), Passed away 14th January, aged 88. Husband of Margaret (Maggy). Father of Patricia, Christine, David, Debra and Stephen and the late John and Julia. Brother of Violet, Sheila, Patricia and the late Fred, Bernard, Chummie and Beryl. Grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather.
His funeral service will take place at Worthing Crematorium on Thursday 6th February at 11.40am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Cancer Research UK via freemanbrothers.co.uk
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 23, 2020
