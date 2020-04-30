|
Spreadbury
Albert James
'Bertie'
Passed away peacefully at home with his family on 14th April 2020, aged 81.
Will be sadly missed by his family, Wife Marion, Daughters Monique, Tanya, Paula and his Son Martin, Grandchildren Darren, Leigh-Anne, Niall, James and Poppy and
5 Great Grandchildren.
A funeral for immediate family
at graveside on
Thursday May 7th 2020 at 3pm
will take place at
All Saints Church, Roffey.
Celebrations of his life will be held in the future, he liked a good party!
No flowers, family only.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 30, 2020