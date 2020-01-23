Home

Alice Brownell Notice
Brownell
ALICE MARY
(nee Filtness)
Passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital
on the 2nd January 2020.

Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.

The Celebration of Alice's life
will be held at
Worthing Crematorium on
Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 1.00pm.

Family flowers only.
However donations if desired
payable to "Macmillan Nurses" which
may be sent c/o C&T Radmall Funeral Service,
¾ Shelley House, Bishopric, Horsham.
Tel: (01403 257444).
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 23, 2020
