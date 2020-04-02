|
|
|
Hopkins
Allan
Passed away peacefully on
23rd March 2020,
aged 77.
A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
Due to the present circumstances, only immediate family will be able to attend the funeral service.
If you wish to make donations, please make them payable to
The British Heart Foundation
and send directly to
British Heart Foundation,
Compton House,
2300 The Crescent, Birmingham Business Park, Birmingham,
West Midlands, B37 7YE.
All enquiries to
Worthing Funeralcare
on 01903 503 536
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 2, 2020