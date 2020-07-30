Home

ANGELA MARY NEAL (nee Gilgallon)
Sadly passed away on Saturday 11th July 2020 aged 81 years.

Much loved wife and best friend to Paul, proud mother to Jonathan, Elizabeth and Andrew and cherished Nana to Ethan, Edward, Joseph and Jack.

She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

The private funeral service is 30th July and will be family flowers only.

Donations in Angela's memory can be made to St. Catherine's Hospice at: www.freemanbrothers.co.uk
/remember
or sent care of
Freeman Brothers, 9 North Parade,
Horsham West Sussex RH12 2BP.
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 30, 2020
