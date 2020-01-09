|
|
|
WAYMAN
Ann Passed away peacefully on
21st December 2019,
aged 82, after a long illness.
Devoted Mother to Mark, Dierdre, Maria and Catherine.
Grandmother to Georgina, James, Christopher and Benjamin.
An ardent animal lover who lived for her horses, goats and animals.
Foster mother to many,
giving fresh hope to young children.
Very much loved, and will be sadly missed by friends and family.
Funeral to be held on
Friday 31st January, 12:30pm
at St Andrew's Church,
Steyning, BN44 3YB
followed by burial St. Botolph's.
All welcome.
Flowers gratefully received.
Donations if desired to
Alzheimer's UK, via
Chalcraft Funeral Directors,
55 High St,
Steyning, BN44 3RE
(01903 812656)
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 9, 2020