Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chalcraft Funeral Directors Michael Chalcraft
Chequers Yard
Steyning, West Sussex BN44 3RE
01903 812656
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Wayman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Wayman

Notice Condolences

Ann Wayman Notice
WAYMAN
Ann Passed away peacefully on
21st December 2019,
aged 82, after a long illness.

Devoted Mother to Mark, Dierdre, Maria and Catherine.
Grandmother to Georgina, James, Christopher and Benjamin.

An ardent animal lover who lived for her horses, goats and animals.
Foster mother to many,
giving fresh hope to young children.
Very much loved, and will be sadly missed by friends and family.

Funeral to be held on
Friday 31st January, 12:30pm
at St Andrew's Church,
Steyning, BN44 3YB
followed by burial St. Botolph's.
All welcome.

Flowers gratefully received.
Donations if desired to
Alzheimer's UK, via
Chalcraft Funeral Directors,
55 High St,
Steyning, BN44 3RE
(01903 812656)
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -