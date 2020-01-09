|
|
|
WEEKES
Ann Maureen
Peacefully on 23rd December 2019 surrounded by her family.
Ann was much loved by family and friends, and will be greatly missed. Ann was formerly a teacher at Millais School, Horsham.
The service will take place at
St. Margaret's Church, Warnham on Thursday 16th January 2020
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only but
donations will be warmly received in memory of Ann for
St. Catherines Hospice, Crawley.
Enquiries to
Cranleigh Funerals
01483-275758
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 9, 2020