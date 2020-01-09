Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Weekes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Weekes

Notice Condolences

Ann Weekes Notice
WEEKES
Ann Maureen
Peacefully on 23rd December 2019 surrounded by her family.
Ann was much loved by family and friends, and will be greatly missed. Ann was formerly a teacher at Millais School, Horsham.

The service will take place at
St. Margaret's Church, Warnham on Thursday 16th January 2020
at 12 noon.

Family flowers only but
donations will be warmly received in memory of Ann for
St. Catherines Hospice, Crawley.

Enquiries to
Cranleigh Funerals
01483-275758
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -