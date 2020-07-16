|
|
|
Anne M P Colls
(née Kavanagh) 3rd July 2020, aged 84
Passed away peacefully
after a short illness.
Beloved wife of Alan. Anne will be sadly missed by her friends and her family in Ireland, especially her brother Michael, nieces Michelle & Hillary, grandniece Eimear and grandnephews Eóin & Neil.
Family flowers only. Donations in Anne's memory for the Cavell Nurses Trust may be made via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
or by post to
Freeman Brothers, 31 High Street, Billingshurst. RH14 9PP
Tel:01403 785133
The funeral service will be webcast 12.30pm, Monday 10th August.
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 16, 2020