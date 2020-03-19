Home

Crawford-Slade Arlette Monique Died 7th March aged 94 in Park House Care Home, Newport Pagnell, though previously of Timberlands, Storrington.
Mother of Jean-Christian Winther, mother-in-law of Lindsay and grandmother of Nicolas and Briony.

Arlette has left her body to medical research
so there is no funeral yet.
Instead there will be an informal gathering of reminiscence at the Five Bells, Smock Alley at a date to be decided in the future.

Donations if desired to the Dogs Trust, Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital or the RSBP.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 19, 2020
