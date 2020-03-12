|
|
|
JENKINS
Averil Bessie
Peacefully at home on
2nd March 2020, aged 90 years.
Loved and loving Wife, Mum,
Gran and Great Gran.
Funeral service to take place at the
Convent of Poor Clares, Crossbush
on Friday 13th March at 10.00am
followed by burial at
Our Lady of Consolation Church, West Grinstead.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired are payable to
"Cancer Research UK"
which may be sent to Lyn,
Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 12, 2020