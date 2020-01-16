|
|
|
BARBARA
(Barb)
BOUCH
Passed away peacefully at home
on the 3rd January 2020.
Much loved mum of Richard and Helen, mum-in-law to Lisa and Stuart, sister to Gill
and wonderful nanny to Harry, Mollie, Charlie, Ben and Millie.
Private cremation to be held for the family, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for all that knew her. Please join us to celebrate
her life at 12:30pm on
Thursday 30th January at
Holy Trinity Church, Horsham.
Barbara requested that everyone wear joyful colours in her memory.
Donations in memory
of Barbara may be made to
St Catherine's Hospice via www.
freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Jan. 16, 2020