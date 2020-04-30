|
Malcolmson Beryl, passed away peacefully at Oakhill House Care Home on 21 April 2020. Reunited with her husband Albert (Jock/ Bert) and daughter Zoe. A much loved mum, nannie and great nannie who will be missed dearly. The family would like to express their thanks to all the staff at Oakhill House. A private cremation will be held at 12.45pm on 12th May 2020. No flowers please but donations can be made to Dementia UK,
if desired, and can be sent via
freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Apr. 30, 2020