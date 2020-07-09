Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freeman Brothers (Horsham)
9 North Parade
Horsham, Sussex RH12 2BP
01403 254590
Resources
More Obituaries for Betsy Foreman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betsy Foreman

Notice Condolences

Betsy Foreman Notice
FOREMAN
Betsy Louise
(Betty)

Passed away peacefully on
23rd June 2020, aged 88
at East Surrey Hospital.
Dearly loved mum of Sheila, Rob and Angie, mother in law of
John, Rita and Jay, nan of
Marc, Sian, Steve, Lisa and Jamie and great nana of Bobbi, Ellie, Amaya, Freya and Theo.
Reunited with her husband Cecil,
daughter Linda and
grandson Darren.
Family funeral will take place at Surrey and Sussex Crematorium.
Donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation c/o
Freeman Brothers, Horsham.
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -