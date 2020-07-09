|
|
|
FOREMAN
Betsy Louise
(Betty)
Passed away peacefully on
23rd June 2020, aged 88
at East Surrey Hospital.
Dearly loved mum of Sheila, Rob and Angie, mother in law of
John, Rita and Jay, nan of
Marc, Sian, Steve, Lisa and Jamie and great nana of Bobbi, Ellie, Amaya, Freya and Theo.
Reunited with her husband Cecil,
daughter Linda and
grandson Darren.
Family funeral will take place at Surrey and Sussex Crematorium.
Donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation c/o
Freeman Brothers, Horsham.
Published in West Sussex County Times on July 9, 2020